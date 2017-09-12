Apple wrapped up months of rumors and speculation about its latest flagship phones with an unveiling Tuesday of three new models: the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

We run through many of the details on the phones, with the X (pronounced "10") getting many of the newest features but also a higher price, starting at $999. Especially notable, the X will have Face ID, which allows users to unlock their phones and use Apple Pay with the help of facial-scanning technology.

