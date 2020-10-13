iPhone 12 Mini has flagship features, and it'll fit in the palm of your hand

Apple; screenshot by CNET.

Apple Event

Apple unveiled on Tuesday the iPhone 12 Mini, a new member of its flagship iPhone family that's smaller and less expensive than its siblings. The Mini is a new variant in the growing iPhone product line, which in the last few years has added the Pro and Max monikers to better differentiate the options. Apple has been steadily expanding its core iPhone franchise to address a wider variety of consumers, from the enthusiast with loads of disposable income to someone looking for a more budget-friendly choice.

The iPhone 12 Mini could prove to be a popular option during the coronavirus pandemic, a time when millions of Americans are out of work and the uncertain economy has fewer people willing to spend nearly $1,000 on a new phone.

Though this is a first for the iPhone line, Apple has previously used the Mini name for its iPad Mini, Mac Mini and iPod Mini (when standalone MP3 players were still a thing).

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 12 Mini: Same specs as iPhone 12

The appeal of the iPhone 12 Mini is its compact size and the fact that the device still manages to pack in much of the functionality of its bigger iPhone 12 siblings.

Starting at $699 (£699, AU$1,199), it's priced $100 less than the iPhone 12, which is bigger, with a 6.1-inch display. This could make it a hit among value-oriented consumers, who can get much of the same functionality of a new iPhone 12, including 5G, an OLED display and a faster processor, without the hefty price tag. What's more, the compact size is a design that slips easily into your pocket.

Still, the iPhone 12 Mini doesn't have everything some of the bigger and more expensive new iPhones offer. Those wanting a bigger device with advanced features, such as an improved telephoto camera, a larger sensor for better low-light performance, and new abilities to fuse multiple frames into one shot, will go for the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone Pro Max, also announced on Tuesday.

But the iPhone 12 Mini's size, price tag and features, put it in direct competition with other value-friendly smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G .

Preorders for the iPhone 12 Mini begin on Friday November 6 with a release date of November 13.