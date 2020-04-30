Apple's iPhone 12 could cost $649, report says

Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 could be priced from $649 while the iPhone 12 Pro would cost around $999, according to a leaker named Jon Prosser. Prosser tweeted his sources said the iPhone 12 will all come with 5G, as reported earlier Thursday by Input Magazine.
Prosser, who Input said accurately leaked the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and the iPhone SE, says the iPhone 12 will have a 5.4-inch OLED screen with two cameras, while a larger 6.1-inch model will be priced at $749. He says both iPhone 12 Pro models will have three cameras and LIDAR, and be priced at $999 for a 6.1-inch screen and $1,099 for the 6.7-inch version.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the pricing is similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, which starts at $999.
