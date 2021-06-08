Apple's iOS 15 Find My upgrade could make it easier to recover stolen devices

Apple

WWDC 2021

Apple announced plenty of improvements in iPhone software on Monday, from FaceTime and iMessage upgrades to new Apple Maps and Wallet changes. These are just a few of the updates, with more having come to light after Apple posted its iOS 15 preview page.

As spotted by Engadget, the iPhone maker is adding some new functionality to its Find My device tracking feature to help make it harder for thieves to make off with your gadgets. Among them are "locate when powered off" and "locate after erase."

Apple says that the former can help "locate a missing device that was low on battery power or that may have been turned off by a thief" while the latter "can locate your device even after it has been erased," noting that to "help ensure that nobody is tricked into purchasing your device, the Hello screen will clearly show that your device is locked, locatable, and still yours."

The new features join other Find My improvements such as a new widget for the home screen and separation alerts if you leave a device like AirPods or an AirTag behind. Apple has also boosted the Find My capabilities of AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to help make them easier to locate so long as you are in Bluetooth range.

These improvements, as well as the rest of the iOS 15 upgrades, will arrive on iOS devices in the fall.