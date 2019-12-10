Apple's iOS 13.3 for iPhones and iPads introduces communications limits for kids

James Martin/CNET

Apple added new features to its Screen Time features for the iPhone and iPad Tuesday, offering parents new ways to clamp down on who their kids talk to through text messages, FaceTime and phone calls.

The new features, added to Apple's free Screen Time parental controls, allow parents to specify who their children can talk to, whether it be a set group of people or "everyone" -- even unknown people. Parents can also set further limits on who their kids can talk to, specifying they can't talk to friends, for example, if they've gone over allotted times to use an app.

Though the new features are aimed at children, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, told CBS News in June that the data he's gleaned from Screen Time has been "profound," and it's caused him to dial back how much he uses his phone. "We made the phone not so you use it all the time, we made the phone to make your life better," he said. (CBS News, like CNET, is owned by ViacomCBS.)

Apple's move to include more Screen Time functions is just the latest in the tech industry's efforts to respond to people's anxiety about how phones and internet connections are affecting our lives and relationships to one another. Study after study has found signs of tech addiction, and there's indications that even the few people who don't use these devices all the time, such as our children, are negatively impacted by it anyway.

Some Apple customers and investors have pushed the company to study the way its iPhones and the millions of apps available for them impact children. In a January 2018 letter to Apple, one shareholder pointed to a "growing body of evidence" that phone use among younger owners may be having "unintended negative consequence."

Apple's responded with new Screen Time functions that help parents to limit what type of apps their children can use and when, as well as weekly and monthly reports breaking down how much they use the phone and what for. Screen Time was first introduced with iOS 12 last year.

Google as well has introduced similar functions through its Digital Wellbeing initiative, and even Facebook has introduced features to help parents limit how much children use its apps, such as Instagram.