Apple's iOS 12.1.3 rolls out for iPhone, iPad and HomePod with bug fixes

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 12.1.3 for the iPhone, iPad and HomePod, which includes bug fixes for all three devices.

For the iPhone and iPad, Apple notes that the update will fix a series of issues, including:

Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

An issue in Messages that might impact scrolling through pictures while in the Details view

A problem that could lead certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max



An issue that could cause audio distortion if using external audio input devices on the iPad Pro

And a problem involving photos having striped artifacts when sent from the Share Sheet.



For the HomePod, Apple says the update includes bug fixes for an issue causing HomePod to restart, as well as an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening.

Apple also rolled out watchOS 5.1.3, which it says includes "improvements and bug fixes."