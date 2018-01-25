Apple's iOS 11.3 hints at iPad with facial recognition tech

Oscar Gutierrez/CNET

Clues about the next iPad may be hiding in Apple's latest mobile software.

Filipe Esposito, editor in chief of iHelpBR, tweeted that he found a reference to an "iPad_Modern" in the code for the developer preview of iOS 11.3.

Apple used "Modern iPhone" as a placeholder to describe the iPhone X before its release, suggesting that this iPad could get the same kind of features as the top-tier iPhone. Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple was working to create an iPad featuring thinner bezels and the company's FaceID facial recognition system.

Yep, there’s definitely some references to a “Modern iPad” inside iOS 11.3. pic.twitter.com/JHHone2R1D — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) January 25, 2018

Though Apple has upgraded the iPad line with its higher-end Pro version, the tablets continue to see little sales growth, with consumers opting for higher-end PCs or sticking with smartphones with larger screens.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.