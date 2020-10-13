CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's HomePod Mini could look like a sphere, according to last-minute leak

The new wireless speaker will apparently still come in space gray and white, though.

Apple HomePod

Imagine this, but as a sphere.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

The time-honored tradition of last-minute Apple leaks right before its main event continues with gadget leaker Evan Blass showing off what appears to be a new sphere shape for the HomePod speaker lineup. Here's how to watch Apple's livestream of today's event, which is expected to be the debut of the iPhone 12.

In his post on the app Voice, which pitches itself as an alternative social network to Twitter that authenticates people are real, Blass showed off what appear to be Apple marketing images for the long-rumored HomePod Mini. The device, which would come two years after the launch of Apple's now-$299 HomePod, may help entice people to buy the company's smart speaker despite being considered less capable than competing devices from Amazon and Google.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just a few weeks ago, Amazon introduced a new spherical look for its Echo speakers.

CNET's editors will be covering Apple's event live as it happens, starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET today, and you can follow along here.

