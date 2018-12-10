Apple's HomePod is back to its Black Friday price of $250 at Target

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you missed the Black Friday discount on the Apple HomePod, rejoice -- it's back at Target as of Sunday.

The Siri-equipped speaker is available for $100 off, making it $250 in both White and Space Gray colors.

That price was pioneered by Best Buy over the Black Friday sales week. That retailer hasn't quite price matched Target, but Best Buy is currently offering it for $270, or $80 off.

The HomePod isn't the only Apple product getting discounts this week, with the iPad also available at Target for its Black Friday price of $250.

Want to see even more holiday deals? Check out our updated post here.

This story was originally posted on Dec. 9, and has been updated to verify that discount pricing is still available.

More holiday gift picks

Best gifts under $25

Best gifts under $50

Best gifts under $100

Best gifts under $250

Best gifts under $500

The best deals since Black Friday

Now playing: Watch this: HomePod gets calling update

The best tech gifts of the year: CNET's top picks

CNET's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift recommendations at all price points.