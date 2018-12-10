Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple's HomePod is back to its Black Friday price of $250 at Target

That's $100 off the retail price you'd pay at the Apple Store.

homepod-product-photos-8

The Apple HomePod is available for $100 off at Target.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you missed the Black Friday discount on the Apple HomePod, rejoice -- it's back at Target as of Sunday.

The Siri-equipped speaker is available for $100 off, making it $250 in both White and Space Gray colors.

See HomePod at Target

That price was pioneered by Best Buy over the Black Friday sales week. That retailer hasn't quite price matched Target, but Best Buy is currently offering it for $270, or $80 off.

See HomePod at Best Buy

The HomePod isn't the only Apple product getting discounts this week, with the iPad also available at Target for its Black Friday price of $250.

Want to see even more holiday deals? Check out our updated post here.

This story was originally posted on Dec. 9, and has been updated to verify that discount pricing is still available.

Now playing: Watch this: HomePod gets calling update
1:00

