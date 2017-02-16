Apple halts talks with Imagine Entertainment

Apple

I keep waiting for Apple to make a splash with original video content a la Netflix or Amazon. Sure, the company has a couple of upcoming programs, but according to the Financial Times, Apple was close to something much bigger.

The Financial Times reports that Apple's talks with Imagine Entertainment have stalled, so I might be waiting awhile longer for Apple to make a big splash with original content.

Ron Howard's Imagine Studios is well known for films like "Apollo 13" and TV shows like "Empire." The Financial Times reported that the deal between Imagine and Apple could have included the right to distribute original content first on Apple's platforms, or Apple could have been making a play to fully acquire Imagine Entertainment.

Apple showed off a first look at their upcoming reality show "Planet of the Apps" earlier this week. Apple also announced a spinoff of James Corden's late night segment "Carpool Karaoke." Apple's deal with Imagine could have led the company to finally create a host of fictional content.

Apple has not immediately responded to CNET's request for comment.