Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The executives were in town for an annual gathering of advisers to Tsinghua University in Beijing, according to Reuters. Both Cook and Zuckerberg serve on the advisory board for Tsinghua's School of Economics and Management.

Xi spoke to business leaders and officials at a meeting on Monday, according to China Central Television.

Cook's presence in China comes days before the iPhone X is set to launch. The company is hoping to see a boost in excitement for iPhone X, with the iPhone 8 receiving a cool welcome in the country.

Spokesmen for Apple and Facebook weren't immediately available for comment.