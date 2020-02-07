Apple's Chinese stores to remain closed due to coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple has extended the closures of its Chinese stores out until the end of next week due to coronavirus concerns, as reported earlier Friday by Bloomberg. While the tech giant planned to reopen its stores on Feb. 10, multiple stores are now listed on Apple's website as being closed through Feb. 14 and until further notice.

These include stores located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Sichuan, Guangdong, Henan and Tianjin.

Apple began closing its Chinese stores in January following the spread of the deadly coronavirus outside of China to Asia, the US, Australia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East. It originally planned to reopen them at the end of the extended the Lunar New Year holiday break on Feb. 10.

Of Apple's 42 stores on the Chinese mainland, only three stores are now listed as opening next week: one in Chonqing, which will reopen Feb. 13; one in Fujian, which will reopen Feb. 11; and one in Guangzhou, which will still reopen Feb. 10.

All six Apple stores in Hong Kong remain open, and Apple is still looking to reopen its corporate offices next week "after thorough consultation with public health experts and government authorities."

"The entire Apple family is committed to helping our colleagues, communities, suppliers, partners and customers in China," the company said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to update our customers as opening dates are finalized."

"Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the Coronavirus and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread," Apple added Friday.

Coronavirus deaths now total more than 630, with close to 32,000 cases confirmed.

Originally published Feb. 7, 2:50 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:08 p.m.: Adds store closure details; 3:17 p.m.: Adds more detail on coronavirus; 3:28 p.m.: Adds comment from Apple.