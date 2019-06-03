Apple's ARKit gives AR apps motion capture, lets you step inside a digital creation

Screenshot by Lynn La/CNET

Apple updated its ARKit tool set to make it easier for iPhone augmented-reality apps to capture people's movements by pointing the camera at them and recognize when somebody steps in front of an AR digital creation, known as people occlusion.

The announcements, made at Apple's WWDC developer conference, included a new AR technology called RealityKit, which assists creators with photorealistic rendering of digital assets, as well as animating them and having them obey laws of physics. It works with Apple's Swift programming software for developers, and there's also a Reality Composer that can create AR experiences on the Mac, iPad and iPhone.

"It's a huge year for AR," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said Monday.

Apple's annual developer convention kicked off Monday at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. WWDC is where Apple details its newest software and services that will arrive on devices later in the year.

ARKit was Apple's first public effort in augmented reality. Augmented reality, or AR, overlays digital images on the real world using special headsets or your phone, like the leaping Pokemon in Pokemon Go or filters and lenses that go over your face on Instagram and Snapchat.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated the company is preparing for a big future in augmented reality, saying it's a technology that's potentially as important as the iPhone. Although Apple has been working on a high-power headset capable of running both AR and virtual reality, the company's own AR tech released so far is mostly linked to its own camera app or manifested by things like its Memoji cartoony avatar feature.

But ARKit, which was unveiled two years ago at WWDC, makes it easier for developers outside Apple to create augmented reality apps for iPhones and iPads too.

Apple may be best known for its hardware, but the integration of its hardware with its software sets Apple apart from rivals. Apple's ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company in 1976 -- has been key in making it the most powerful company in tech.

The event comes as software and services are taking on even greater importance for Apple. The company still sells millions of iPhones every quarter, but sales aren't soaring like they used to. People are holding onto their devices for longer, which makes it important to give them services that get them paying monthly. Apple has made augmented reality, mobile payments, streaming music and other areas key focuses over the past couple of years.

It's the company's App Store, though, that makes up the bulk of Apple's services business. For that business to keep growing, Apple needs developers to continuously update their apps and create new services. The company last week said it has 20 million developers in its Apple developer Program, and they've made more than $120 billion from selling digital goods and services in their App Store apps. Apple also touted the creation of over 1.5 million jobs in the US and over 1.57 million across Europe.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15 and MacPro: Everything we’re expecting...

Apple has faced criticism over its App Store policies and approval process nearly since it launched the store. In May, the Supreme Court ruled that iPhone owners can sue Apple for allegedly operating a monopoly through its App Store. And there has been an outcry from parental control app makers that Apple unfairly banned their software because their apps compete with Apple's own software. Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and other heavyweights have also criticized Apple's App Store model.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.



