Apple's AR headset might be a sidekick for your iPhone

Apple's rumored augmented reality headset might end up being a sidekick for your iPhone. A report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Wednesday said the company's AR headset will enter mass production as soon as the fourth quarter of this year in order to meet an early 2020 launch, according to MacRumors.

CNET reported last year that Apple was working on an AR headset slated for release in 2020.

Kuo said the AR headset will be marketed as an iPhone accessory, according to MacRumors. The headset will primarily be a display, Kuo reportedly said, with functions like computing and networking being handled by a companion iPhone. This could help keep the headset slim and lightweight, more like glasses, according to MacRumors.

