Apple's App Store, Music services launch in dozens of new countries

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple expanded the reach of its services on Tuesday, bringing the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade, to 20 new countries, while Apple Music came to 52 new markets.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Apple Music came to: