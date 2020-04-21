CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's App Store, Music services launch in dozens of new countries

Its App Store is now available in 175 countries and regions.

Apple is pushing its services to new countries and regions, opening up fresh revenue streams.

Apple expanded the reach of its services on Tuesday, bringing the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade, to 20 new countries, while Apple Music came to 52 new markets.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in:

  • Africa: Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.
  • Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.
  • Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.
  • Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.
  • Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Apple Music came to:

  • Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.
  • Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.
  • Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.
  • Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.
  • Oceania: Solomon Islands.