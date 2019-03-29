Apple’s AirPower charging mat is officially dead

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Apple has officially canceled its AirPower wireless charging mat project.

The company on Friday said it didn't meet its standards and noted it won't be releasing the much anticipated product.

"After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards, and we have cancelled the project," said Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, in a statement. "We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward."

AirPower, since being announced in September 2017, was one of Apple's most awaited products. The company promised the wireless charging pad would arrive sometime in 2018 but later pushed out that deadline.

The oval-shaped charging pad promised to work with Apple's newer iPhones, the Apple Watch and a new wireless charging AirPods case. And it would charge multiple devices at the same time, something available in other charging mats like Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo.

AirPower seemed to stand apart from rivals with claim it can help devices communicate with each other to manage power consumption. Apple's AirPower demo from September 2017 showed the iPhone screen tracking all the devices currently on the charger, and their battery status. At the time, it wasn't clear if it would work with non-Apple devices, or if the technology has been built into a current iPhone as well as the AirPower pad.

