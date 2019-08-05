Apple's 2021 iPhones will have in-display Touch ID, analyst says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple will bring back Touch ID for its 2021 iPhones, using an in-display fingerprint sensor, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said. It'll work with the current Face ID facial recognition in a combined biometric security system, 9to5Mac reported.

The Cupertino, California company is likely to figure out technical problems it's been having with the in-display components in the next 18 months, according to Kuo. It's apparently been struggling with the power consumption, the sensing area's small size, the thickness of sensing modules and production issues.

Recent patent filings have also suggested that Touch ID will return -- the feature was last seen on 2017's iPhone 8.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 5:20 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:40 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.