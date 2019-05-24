Apple's 2020 iPhones could have full-screen Touch ID

James Martin/CNET

Apple iPhone rumors show the 2020 versions will have "significant changes," according to a report.

As well as the addition of 5G, the smartphone could also have 3D sensing via rear cameras, full-screen Touch ID and OLED screens from LG, MacRumors said Friday, citing a Barclays analyst who'd purportedly just met with Apple suppliers in Asia.

MacRumors also said the 2020 iPhone SE 2 could be updated with iPhone 8 internals.

Though Apple reportedly won't have its own self-made 5G chip until 2025, Qualcomm will be helping it launch the first 5G iPhone in 2020. Apple and Qualcomm settled their litigation and struck a multiyear 5G chip deal in April.

MacRumors is also predicting the 2019 iPhone will sport extra rear camera lenses and remove 3D Touch, and that the iPhone XR will get 4GB of RAM.

Previous rumors regarding the 2019 iPhone 11 suggest Apple will be launching three new phones in September, across budget, midrange and large models.

The phone could also have three rear-facing cameras, a new mute button design, reverse-charging capabilities, dark mode and USB-C charging.