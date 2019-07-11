CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's 2020 iPhone might reduce TrueDepth notch with smaller camera

It'll likely use a smaller front-facing camera lens and could remove the notch entirely in 2021, analysts said.

iphone-x-notch-6142

The 2020 iPhone might reduce the size of the notch.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Apple is reportedly trying to cut down the size of its 2020 iPhone's TrueDepth notch using a smaller camera, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told MyDrivers. It'll go a step further in 2021 and remove the notch completely, a Credit Suisse analyst said.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

