Apple's 2019 WWDC will reportedly take place June 3-7

Apple hasn't yet shared when this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is taking place, but rumor has it the event is slated for June 3-7 in San Jose, California.

WWDC has been held during the same week of June for the last few years (WWDC 2018 was June 4-8 at San Jose's McEnery Convention Center), and MacRumors reports that a "large annual event of some kind" is taking place at the convention center that same week this year.

MacRumors also pointed to a 2019 event calendar from the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs listing Apple's WWDC "Bash" on June 6. The event was previously called "Team San Jose 2019 WWDC" and the organization listed was "Apple," the report says, but the calendar has since removed mention of WWDC and Apple.

