CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Apple's 2019 iPhones will all come out in September, analyst says

Wedbush's Dan Ives thinks the iPhone 11 options will hit in the second week of the month.

iphone-xs-11

Apple's iPhone XS successor and its sibling phones may arrive in September.

 Angela Lang/CNET

One analyst reckons Apple will release all three 2019 iPhones next month. Securities company Wedbush's Dan Ives predicted that the iPhone 11 models -- which may use the "Pro" naming convention -- will drop in the second week of September, according to 9to5Mac.

We expect the Cupertino, California company to unveil its new iPhones on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and release them on Friday, Sept. 20, so Ives' prediction suggests a very speedy release. Last year, Apple revealed its phones Sept. 13, before releasing the iPhone XS and XS Max Sept. 21. The cheaper iPhone XR arrived Oct. 26.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 4:47 a.m. PT.
Updated at 5:15 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$999
See it
$999 Amazon
See It
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple

Next Article: Bedbugs are giving Airbnb users headaches… and itchy bites