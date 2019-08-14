Apple's 2019 iPhones will all come out in September, analyst says

Angela Lang/CNET

One analyst reckons Apple will release all three 2019 iPhones next month. Securities company Wedbush's Dan Ives predicted that the iPhone 11 models -- which may use the "Pro" naming convention -- will drop in the second week of September, according to 9to5Mac.

We expect the Cupertino, California company to unveil its new iPhones on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and release them on Friday, Sept. 20, so Ives' prediction suggests a very speedy release. Last year, Apple revealed its phones Sept. 13, before releasing the iPhone XS and XS Max Sept. 21. The cheaper iPhone XR arrived Oct. 26.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 4:47 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:15 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.