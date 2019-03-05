Apple's 2018 MacBook Pros try to fix 'flexgate' issue, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple apparently made a tweak to its 2018 MacBook Pro to address the "flexgate" problem, a teardown site reported.

Thousands of people have complained about the issue in a petition started last year, saying it caused problems with the backlight in MacBook Pros from 2016 onwards, from a "stage light" effect at the bottom to a completely dead backlight.

The underlying cause was suspected to be the deterioration of a thin display flex cable that runs through the hinge due to repeated opening and closing of the laptop over several years, iFixit reported back in January.

Now playing: Watch this: Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

Apple hasn't acknowledged the issue. iFixit noted that a repair would require a full screen replacement -- costing $700 -- because the cable is soldered to the display controller board.

However, the site reported on Monday that the update 2018 MacBook Pro has a display cable that's 2mm longer, potentially solving the problem because it's under less strain as the laptop opens. iFixit engineer Taylor Dixon noted that he hadn't experienced the issue for himself, so he couldn't confirm the cause or that it's solved.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.