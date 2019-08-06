Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly hitting production in September

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple will begin production on its rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro in September, Forbes reported Tuesday citing IHS Markit, and could result in the 15.4-inch laptop being canned. An email from IHS Markit reportedly said production will start at 39,000 devices per month.

Apple just unveiled a slight update to its MacBook Pro lineup during WWDC in July. Its 13- and 15-inch computers will feature Intel's faster eighth- and ninth-generation Core processors, including an eight-core version. It also announced a redesigned keyboard for the MacBook Pro. Soon after that, however, rumors began floating around that Apple is working on variations of the laptop.

According to Forbes, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will run on Intel's Coffee Lake H Refresh processor.

Jeff Lin of IHS Markit reportedly told Forbes that it has been confirmed by manufacturers and suppliers that the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro version will end production in November 2019.

Apple and IHS Markit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other rumors swirling about the new MacBook Pro include a keyboard redesign this year, switching out the old butterfly keyboard mechanism for a scissor mechanism.

Apple had rolled out its butterfly switch design starting with its computer revamp in 2015 in an effort to make the laptops lighter and thinner, but customers complained about sticky keys, as well as letters typing in duplicate or not at all.

