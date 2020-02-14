Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is refurbished, good as new and 15% off

Apple

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro arrived late last year and made a lot of people happy with its excellent design. Despite Taika Waititi's Apple trash-talk at the Oscars last week, CNET's Dan Ackerman suggested in his MacBook Pro review that "new 16-inch MacBook will make you actually like MacBook keyboards again." But if the price has kept you at bay, here's some great news: As reported by MacRumors, Apple has finally begun offering officially .

What does 15% save you? Consider a refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7, 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. If you build that rig on Apple's MacBook Pro page, it'll cost $2,799. I found the same machine on Refurbished Mac for $2,379. That's a savings of $420, or 15%. Not bad -- feel free to spend the difference on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

Of course, you're not limited just to the 16-inch models. To see all the refurbished hardware Apple has to offer, visit . And before you buy any Apple product, be sure to check out Cheaspskate Rick's article on how to save by getting a refurb.

Unlike third-party refurbs, these laptops are Apple certified, and therefore come with Apple's usual one-year warranty. They're also fully eligible for AppleCare+, which extends the warranty to three years and costs $379. Are these the cheapest refurbs around? Not by a long shot. But you're paying for the Apple's certification, which should make these laptops as close to new as you're likely to get.

