Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets graphics boost with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple on Monday added a fresh graphics option for its 16-inch MacBook Pro: AMD's new Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. It offers a higher performance than the current Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M GPU options, but it'll cost you at least $700 more.

The 5600M GPU's 8GB of HBM2 memory should make it considerably faster than the 5500M's 4GB of GDDR6. It's the laptop version of its AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, which it touted as offering the "ultimate 1080p gaming" back in January.

"The AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go," Scott Herkelman, AMD's corporate VP and general manager for graphics, said in a release.

The company also added an SSD kit for Mac Pro, so you can upgrade its internal storage if your computer is hitting its memory limits. The kit includes a pair of 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB modules, and Apple will make instructions for the DIY upgrades available on its site.