AppleCare Plus sign-ups reportedly extended to a year

Apple has reportedly extended its sign-ups for warranty program from 60 days out to a year after buying an Apple product in the US and Canada. By purchasing , which is usually offered as a monthly subscription, Apple helps customers cover the cost of screen damage, accidental damage, theft and loss of your , , , , , , and .

According to Bloomberg Monday, Apple has told its retail and customer support employees that the time frame for signing up for the service has now been extended to 12 months -- but only to those who pay in full or via installments using the Apple Card.

"This gives customers another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the AppleCare+ benefits," Apple reportedly told staff in a memo.

