Apple WWDC could bring big iTunes change

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP/Getty Images

It's long been suspected Apple's iTunes -- that clunky tool we've used for almost two decades to play, download and manage our media -- is set to be replaced, or at least relegated to a legacy application for synching data between old iPods and iPhones and Macs.

Well, we now have one more clue that the end is nigh: On Saturday, Reddit users noticed that all iTunes social media posts for Instagram and Facebook were abruptly deleted. MacRumors added that it looks like Apple migrated content from its iTunes page on Facebook to its Apple TV page on Facebook.

That came on the heels of a Bloomberg story Friday saying iTunes would be replaced by a trio of new apps for the Mac: Music, TV, and Podcasts. Earlier this week 9to5Mac shared leaked screenshots of what those apps might look like.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15 and MacPro: Everything we’re expecting...

Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment but we'll get answers very soon. The iTunes changes would likely arrive as part of the next major version of MacOS, which the company is expected to unveil Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

And of course, the death of iTunes is just one of the rumored changes Apple devices could see in the coming months. We've rounded up the WWDC predictions, including talk of a dark mode in iOS 13, new health features and your iPad becoming more computer-like.

You can follow along as Apple CEO Tim Cook and his executives deliver a WWDC keynote Monday from the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. It starts at 10 a.m. PT and you can stream it live on Apple's website or via CNET.

Mentioned Above Apple TV 4K (32GB) $169 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.