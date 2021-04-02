Apple WWDC 21: Looks like we'll see iOS 15 by June

Apple

WWDC 2021

Apple's annual developers conference is coming. The iPhone-maker on Tuesday sent out invites to its annual developer-focused event, WWDC, where it often shows off what's next for its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and other software platforms (here's what we know so far about iOS 15). Traditionally held in early June, this year's all-virtual event will take place June 7 to 11.

Normally an in-person affair that brings thousands of people to Silicon Valley, the 2021 version of WWDC will follow the lead of last year's conference and be streamed online. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 WWDC was the first to be streamed exclusively online, and Apple also pushed the event to later in the month.

Read more: iPhone 13 rumors so far: Release date, specs, price and everything else we're hearing

This year's conference, which Apple will stream for "free for all developers," comes as the company is seemingly preparing for yet another big year. In addition to rumored new iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods, the electronics giant is in the middle of a transition from Intel processors to its own chips for its Mac computers, a process first announced at last year's WWDC. Apple is also rumored to be working on a range of new products from virtual reality and augmented reality headsets to self-driving cars.

While some of those projects may still be a few years away, some type of headset may arrive as soon as next year and it's possible the company will tease some of its work in an effort to jumpstart developers' app ideas.