In less than a week Apple will be holding its opening keynote for the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose. The iPhone maker is expected to show off new versions of iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS. However, if past years are any indication, hardware might be announced or teased, like a new Mac Pro, for example.

The WWDC 2019 keynote takes place on Monday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT. at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple will host a livestream of the event on its Apple Events page.

If you're an Apple TV owner, you can also watch the livestream via the Apple Events app -- and there are archives of older events if you're feeling nostalgic.

Otherwise, CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the keynote out of our New York office hosted by Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar, Editor-At-Large Jeff Bakalar and Senior Editor Claire Reilly.

CNET will also be at the event in San Jose with Senior Editor Scott Stein, Editor-At-Large Ian Sherr and Section Editor Dan Ackerman liveblogging each moment.

Last week Apple sent out WWDC press invites that had artwork full of Easter eggs and hints about what the company might announce. Make sure to check out our in-depth predictions for everything we expect at WWDC 2019.