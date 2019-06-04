Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, iPadOS, the Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR and all that Apple announced

James Martin/CNET

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on Monday and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina, an operating system just for the iPad called iPadOS and new features for Watch fans.

If you just want to cut to the chase, here are some highlights:

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

He also addressed the big "Is Apple a monopoly" question in an interview with CBS News.

If you want a written play-by-play recap of the entire event, check out our liveblog.

Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR



IPad now runs iPadOS



Coming to the iPhone: iOS 13



MacOS Catalina

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6