Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, iPadOS, the Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR and all that Apple announced

An event packed with new stuff saw the overhauled Mac Pro and epically bright Apple Pro Display XDR debut, along with iOS 13 dark mode, new iPadOS and an an Apple Watch App Store actually on the watch.

apple-wwdc-2019-mac-pro-case-design-2

The new Mac Pro was one of the big highlights of the keynote.

 James Martin/CNET

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on Monday and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina, an operating system just for the iPad called iPadOS and new features for Watch fans.

If you just want to cut to the chase, here are some highlights:

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

He also addressed the big "Is Apple a monopoly" question in an interview with CBS News.

If you want a written play-by-play recap of the entire event, check out our liveblog.

Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR

  • The cheese grater is back for 2019 -- but it's modernized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. 
  • It's beastly, and here are the specs to prove it. Apple's also introduced a custom video accelerator card, called Afterburner, designed specifically for video editing acceleration to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K. Hello, 1.4 kilowatt power supply. But: optional wheels!
  • The rumored 32-inch HDR display (that Apple dubs "XDR") is real as the Pro Display XDR; Apple intends it to replace both reference and working monitors for video editors. It's got a matching cheese grater back that's also a huge heat sink. The panel has 6,016x3,384 resolution, is true 10-bit, and incorporates a polarizer for better viewing angles, etched glass and a large array of blue LEDs with lenses and local dimming that supports 1,600 nits peak and 1,000 nits sustained and high contrast.
  • The monitor stand costs an extra $1,000, which did not go over well.
  • Apple's new Mac Pro with monitor costs $12K, so here are 10 cars that cost less.
IPad now runs iPadOS

  • It wasn't announced, but it looks like iPadOS is getting mouse support
  • Splitting the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen. It lets you pin widgets to the home screen, provides a better multitasking interface, permits multiple windows in apps with split screen, and has App Expose.
  • Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions. Also, folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive, and you'll be able to attach to network servers.
  • It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera.
  • Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input.
  • There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, as well as better text selection.
  • Apple Pencil has lower latency and is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers.
  • All these changes mean the iPad is more like a laptop than ever.
Coming to the iPhone: iOS 13

MacOS Catalina

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6

WWDC 2019

