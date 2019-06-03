Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 Dark Mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced

Today, Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

a preview of the new Apple TV Plus show, For All Mankind

news that Apple TV's TVOS is getting multiuser support

and native support for Xbox One S and DualShock controller support

Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR



The cheese grater is back for 2019, modernized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's based on a 28-core Intel Xeon workstation processor 6 channels of ECC for up to 1TB of system memory, 8 PCIe slots (four double wide) two 10Gb Ethernet ports, support for dual AMD GPUs and more. Apple's also introduced a custom video accelerator card, Afterburner.

The rumored 32-inch HDR display (that Apple dubs "XDR") is real and Apple intends to replace reference monitors, with a matching cheese grater back that's a huge heat sink. It's 6016x3384 resolution true 10-bit panel, a polarizer for better viewing angles, etched glass and a large array of blue LEDs with lenses and local dimming that supports 1,600 nits peak and 1,000 nits sustained and high contrast.

Apple also has a new card called Afterburner designed specifically for video-editing acceleration to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K.

Hello 1.4 kilowatt power supply. But optional wheels!

MacOS Catalina

IPad now runs iPadOS



Forking the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen

Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions; folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive and you'll be able to attach to network servers.

It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera

Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input.

There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, better text selection

Apple Pencil has lower latency, is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers

Coming to the iPhone, iOS 13

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6

And voice memo and calculator now on your wrist



There are new watch faces for Apple Watch: gradient face, digital face, California Dial, and a Solar face with a 24 hour sun path.

The Apple Watch app store is coming to the device, letting you browse, purchase and install right on the watch.

A redesigned Health app, hearing monitoring app

