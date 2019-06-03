CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 Dark Mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced

The holy-wow Mac Pro and epically bright Apple Pro Display XDR debut, along with iOS 13 dark mode highlight an event packed with new stuff.

pro-jpg

Today, Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR

The cheese grater is back for 2019, modernized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's based on a 28-core Intel Xeon workstation processor 6 channels of ECC for up to 1TB of system memory, 8 PCIe slots (four double wide) two 10Gb Ethernet ports, support for dual AMD GPUs and more. Apple's also introduced a custom video accelerator card, Afterburner.

The rumored 32-inch HDR display (that Apple dubs "XDR") is real and Apple intends to replace reference monitors, with a matching cheese grater back that's a huge heat sink. It's 6016x3384 resolution true 10-bit panel, a polarizer for better viewing angles, etched glass and a large array of blue LEDs with lenses and local dimming that supports 1,600 nits peak and 1,000 nits sustained and high contrast. 

Apple also has a new card called Afterburner designed specifically for video-editing acceleration  to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K. 

Hello 1.4 kilowatt power supply. But optional wheels!

MacOS Catalina

  • The new version of MacOS has an iTunes replacement, Music, less-intrusive iPhone integration, a Podcast app with indexing for easy finding and Apple TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.
  • There's a new app called Sidecar that lets you use the iPad as a second display
  • It adds assistive voice control
  • An Activation Lock and Find My comes to MacOS for locking your MacBook from thievery
  • Project Catalyst is formerly Marzipan, though only for iPad apps; developers can now easily port their iPad apps to MacOS
  • For developers, RealityKit and Reality Composer updates to ARKit (with built-in motion capture) made Minecraft in the real world possible and more
  • Swift programming language has a new framework to make programming easier
Apple WWDC 2019

Side by side windows thanks to iPadOS.

 James Martin/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces iPad OS
4:58


IPad now runs iPadOS

  • Forking the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen. It lets you pin widgets to the home screen, a better multitasking interface, multiple windows in apps with split screen, App Expose
  • Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions; folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive and you'll be able to attach to network servers.
  • It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera
  • Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input. 
  • There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, better text selection
  • Apple Pencil has lower latency, is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers
Now playing: Watch this: Apple beefs up privacy controls on iOS 13
3:34

Coming to the iPhone, iOS 13

darkmode-wwdc19

Dark mode is coming to the iPhone.

Now playing: Watch this: App store coming to Apple Watch
2:20

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6

  • And voice memo and calculator now on your wrist.  
  • There are new watch faces for Apple Watch: gradient face, digital face, California Dial, and a Solar face with a 24 hour sun path. 
  • The Apple Watch app store is coming to the device, letting you browse, purchase and install right on the watch.
  • A redesigned Health app, hearing monitoring app, fitness tracking updates are coming, and menstrual cycle tracking is coming to both the Watch and the iPhone

This is a developing story. Follow all of today's Apple news.

Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$999
See it
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
$999 Boost Mobile
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Apple iPhone XS

WWDC 2019

Next Article: iPhone names will hit a wall in 2019