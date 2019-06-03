Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 Dark Mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced

Today, Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose and threw a lot of new stuff at us, including a Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina and an operating system for the iPad called iPadOS.
As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:
- a preview of the new Apple TV Plus show, For All Mankind a
- news that Apple TV's TVOS is getting multiuser support
- and native support for Xbox One S and DualShock controller support
Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR
The cheese grater is back for 2019, modernized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's based on a 28-core Intel Xeon workstation processor 6 channels of ECC for up to 1TB of system memory, 8 PCIe slots (four double wide) two 10Gb Ethernet ports, support for dual AMD GPUs and more. Apple's also introduced a custom video accelerator card, Afterburner.
The rumored 32-inch HDR display (that Apple dubs "XDR") is real and Apple intends to replace reference monitors, with a matching cheese grater back that's a huge heat sink. It's 6016x3384 resolution true 10-bit panel, a polarizer for better viewing angles, etched glass and a large array of blue LEDs with lenses and local dimming that supports 1,600 nits peak and 1,000 nits sustained and high contrast.
Apple also has a new card called Afterburner designed specifically for video-editing acceleration to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K.
Hello 1.4 kilowatt power supply. But optional wheels!
MacOS Catalina
- The new version of MacOS has an iTunes replacement, Music, less-intrusive iPhone integration, a Podcast app with indexing for easy finding and Apple TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.
- There's a new app called Sidecar that lets you use the iPad as a second display
- It adds assistive voice control
- An Activation Lock and Find My comes to MacOS for locking your MacBook from thievery
- Project Catalyst is formerly Marzipan, though only for iPad apps; developers can now easily port their iPad apps to MacOS
- For developers, RealityKit and Reality Composer updates to ARKit (with built-in motion capture) made Minecraft in the real world possible and more
- Swift programming language has a new framework to make programming easier
IPad now runs iPadOS
- Forking the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen. It lets you pin widgets to the home screen, a better multitasking interface, multiple windows in apps with split screen, App Expose
- Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions; folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive and you'll be able to attach to network servers.
- It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera
- Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input.
- There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, better text selection
- Apple Pencil has lower latency, is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers
Coming to the iPhone, iOS 13
- Dark mode is a-comin'
- Safari, Mail and Notes get some updates, but the big rewrite is in Reminders and more detailed maps in Maps by end of 2019.
- Apple has cracked down on some privacy tracking including Apple tracking-free single-sign on and random email addresses with forwarding -- it will also be on the web.
- HomeKit security is also improved, and Apple now has a HomeKit-in-routers partner program
- And, of course, some Memoji upgrades for personalization. And now, there are automatic sticker packs of your Memoji.
- Portrait lighting effects and an improved editing interface in Photos, as well as the ability to rotate and filter videos. Plus a new automatic organization of your Camera Roll.
- Siri can read and reply to messages via your AirPods, HandOff to your iPhone s coming to the HomePod, and more personalization across a bunch of HomePad capabilities.
- CarPlay has a new dashboard with expanded partner apps
- Siri's voice sounds a lot more natural, since it's completely procedural rather than pieced-together recorded syllables
Apple Watch and Watch OS 6
- And voice memo and calculator now on your wrist.
- There are new watch faces for Apple Watch: gradient face, digital face, California Dial, and a Solar face with a 24 hour sun path.
- The Apple Watch app store is coming to the device, letting you browse, purchase and install right on the watch.
- A redesigned Health app, hearing monitoring app, fitness tracking updates are coming, and menstrual cycle tracking is coming to both the Watch and the iPhone
This is a developing story. Follow all of today's Apple news.
