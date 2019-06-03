Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13, a new Mac Pro and everything announced so far

Today's the day: Apple will hold its opening keynote for the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose. The iPhone maker is expected to show off new versions of iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS. However, if past years are any indication, hardware might be announced or teased, like a new Mac Pro, for example.
Apple also has a new card called Afterburner designed specifically for video-editing acceleration to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K.
Hello 1.4 kilowatt power supply. But optional wheels!
As the show was starting, the news leaked that Apple plans to rename iOS for iPad to iPadOS.
As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:
- a preview of the new Apple TV Plus show, For All Mankind a
- news that Apple TV's TVOS is getting multiuser support
- and native support for Xbox One S and DualShock controller support
Mac Pro
The cheese grater is back for 2019, modernized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's based on a 28-core Intel Xeon workstation processor 6 channels of ECC for up to 1TB of system memory, 8 PCIe slots (four double wide) two 10Gb Ethernet ports, support for dual AMD GPUs and more. Apple's also introduced a custom video accelerator card, Afterburner.
IPad now runs iPadOS
- Forking the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen. It lets you pin widgets to the home screen, a better multitasking interface, multiple windows in apps with split screen, App Expose
- Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions; folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive and you'll be able to attach to network servers.
- It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera
- Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input.
- There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, better text selection
- Apple Pencil has lower latency, is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers
Coming to the iPhone, iOS 13
- Dark mode is a-comin'
- Safari, Mail and Notes get some updates, but the big rewrite is in Reminders and more detailed maps in Maps by end of 2019.
- Apple has cracked down on some privacy tracking including Apple tracking-free single-sign on and random email addresses with forwarding -- it will also be on the web.
- HomeKit security is also improved, and Apple now has a HomeKit-in-routers partner program
- And, of course, some Memoji upgrades for personalization. And now, there are automatic sticker packs of your Memoji.
- Portrait lighting effects and an improved editing interface in Photos, as well as the ability to rotate and filter videos. Plus a new automatic organization of your Camera Roll.
- Siri can read and reply to messages via your AirPods, HandOff to your iPhone s coming to the HomePod, and more personalization across a bunch of HomePad capabilities.
- CarPlay has a new dashboard with expanded partner apps
- Siri's voice sounds a lot more natural, since it's completely procedural rather than pieced-together recorded syllables
Apple Watch and Watch OS 6
- And voice memo and calculator now on your wrist.
- There are new watch faces for Apple Watch: gradient face, digital face, California Dial, and a Solar face with a 24 hour sun path.
- The Apple Watch app store is coming to the device, letting you browse, purchase and install right on the watch.
- A redesigned Health app, hearing monitoring app, fitness tracking updates are coming, and menstrual cycle tracking is coming to both the Watch and the iPhone
