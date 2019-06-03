Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13, a new Mac Pro and everything announced so far

Today's the day: Apple will hold its opening keynote for the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose. The iPhone maker is expected to show off new versions of iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS. However, if past years are any indication, hardware might be announced or teased, like a new Mac Pro, for example.

Apple also has a new card called Afterburner designed specifically for video-editing acceleration to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K.

Hello 1.4 kilowatt power supply. But optional wheels!



As the show was starting, the news leaked that Apple plans to rename iOS for iPad to iPadOS.

As the conference started, Tim Cook gave us:

a preview of the new Apple TV Plus show, For All Mankind

news that Apple TV's TVOS is getting multiuser support

and native support for Xbox One S and DualShock controller support

Mac Pro



The cheese grater is back for 2019, modernized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's based on a 28-core Intel Xeon workstation processor 6 channels of ECC for up to 1TB of system memory, 8 PCIe slots (four double wide) two 10Gb Ethernet ports, support for dual AMD GPUs and more. Apple's also introduced a custom video accelerator card, Afterburner.

IPad now runs iPadOS

Forking the operating system lets Apple take better advantage of the bigger screen

Now there's a column view in Files, more metadata and quick actions; folder sharing finally comes to iCloud Drive and you'll be able to attach to network servers.

It adds support for USB thumb drives and the ability to import photos directly from a camera

Safari on iPad will pull the desktop site resized for its display and optimized for touch input.

There's support for custom fonts from the big foundries, better text selection

Apple Pencil has lower latency, is better for doing markup, and Apple has opened the programming interface to other software developers

Coming to the iPhone, iOS 13

Apple Watch and Watch OS 6

And voice memo and calculator now on your wrist



There are new watch faces for Apple Watch: gradient face, digital face, California Dial, and a Solar face with a 24 hour sun path.

The Apple Watch app store is coming to the device, letting you browse, purchase and install right on the watch.

A redesigned Health app, hearing monitoring app

3 ways to follow WWDC live

The WWDC press invites Apple sent out on May 22 had artwork full of Easter eggs and hints about what the company might announce. Make sure to check out our in-depth predictions for everything we expect at WWDC 2019.