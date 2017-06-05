Apple wants Siri to read your mind and take over your home

With more voice assistants competing for your attention than ever before, the time was right for Apple to introduce a slew of Siri upgrades on Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. On top of that, we finally got our first look at Apple's Amazon Echo competitor: the upcoming HomePod smart speaker that Siri will soon call home.
The HomePod won't be here until December, but Siri's new tools and tricks will be here with Apple's next round of software updates. Chief among these new skills are new translation capabilities, more natural-sounding vocal tones, and new, pro-active "Siri Intelligence" that'll aim to provide you with content relevant to your interested before you even think to ask for it. Here's a running list of everything that's new:
- Siri Watchface for Apple Watch — The newest software for the Apple Watch will now include a special, Siri-centric watchface that serves as a running feed of personalized updates from Siri, all powered by machine learning.
- New, more expressive voices — Both the male and female versions of Siri are getting a fresh set of vocal chords in iOS 11, with less robotic, more natural-sounding speaking tones. The example given on stage at WWDC: Siri reading off a five-day forecast with the word "sunny" said three times in a row and her inflection shifting slightly each time.
- Siri translations — Also new in iOS 11: You'll be able to ask Siri to translate things. Just say something like, "how do you say 'what's for breakfast' in Spanish" and Siri will read off the translation for you. At launch, she'll support Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.
- SiriKit — The latest of Apple's developer-minded "kits," SiriKit will help the makers of third-party apps and services take advantage of Siri controls on the iPhone, with an obvious goal of getting more of your apps to work with the voice assistant.
- Siri Intelligence — Apple wants Siri to be able to answer the question "what do you want to do next?" without ever needing you to ask it. To that end, Siri will study your interests as you're browsing the web or reading the news, then suggest content you might be interested. She'll sync this understanding of your tastes across all of your devices, too.
This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.
