Apple working on fix for iPhone 8 'crackling' sound issue

Apple is developing a software fix to eliminate a disruptive sound that some iPhone 8 users are experiencing through their earpieces during phone calls, an issue first reported by The Verge.

"Dozens" of iPhone 8 users have reported in online forums hearing a "crackling" or "static" sound that disrupts the audio when they make calls, the site reported Tuesday. The issue appears to affect both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on different carriers and in different parts of the world, the site reported.

"We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases. Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release," Apple said in a statement to The Verge.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

