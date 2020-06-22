Apple Wind Down mode wants you to get to bed on time

Sarah Tew/CNET

At Apple's annual WWDC 2020, the company showed off "Wind down" mode. When enabled, you set a desired bed time and a wake up time and your iPhone and Apple Watch will help you stick to your schedule. Leading up to when you want to sleep, your phone screen will go into Do Not Disturb mode automatically. You can also customize a few shortcuts to pop up on the screen if you like to mediate or listen to relaxing music will you get ready for bed.

All of the other info normally on your home screen will be removed to make it less busy and less likely to distract. When the set time arrives, your watch will go into sleep mode and your phone screen will dim. When it's time to wake up, you can choose from different alarm sounds or just have your Watch give you a haptic buzz so you don't wake up your significant other.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is aiming the Wind Down mode at those who have trouble sticking to a schedule, and rolled out a more robust set of sleep tracking features along with the mode so you can see how your new routine is working. You can see sleep trends mapped over time on both your iPhone and your Apple Watch.

While not as active of an assistant as Wind Down mode, the tracker aims to help you learn your patterns so you can help yourself. The new Wind Down feature and improved tracker will be part of Apple's latest mobile software iOS 14.