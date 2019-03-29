Apple will sunset Texture app in the wake of Apple News Plus

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

If you visit the website for Apple's digital magazine app, Texture, on Friday, you'll see a goodbye message. The tech giant is retiring Texture on May 28 and advertising its newest service, Apple News Plus. Apple announced News Plus during the Apple Event on Monday, along with other news.

"Texture is ending. Continue reading your favorite magazines, and so much more, with Apple News Plus," the Texture site reads.

Apple is offering Texture subscribers a free month of Apple News Plus. A subscription usually costs $10 per month. However, since Apple News Plus is offered only on iOS devices, Android and Kindle Texture subscribers are out of luck.

The Texture app launched in 2012 and gave users access to hundreds of digital magazines from their phone.

Apple wasn't immediately available for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get started with Apple News Plus