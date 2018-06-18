CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Apple will share your location with 911 responders (The 3:59, Ep. 415)

Apple's making it easier for emergency personnel to find you, JPEG has a potential successor and why net neutrality supports are cringing at AT&T-Time Warner.

359415b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now Playing: Watch this: Are you okay with Apple sharing your location with 911?
1:43

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Apple will share your locations with 911 responders (The 3:59, Ep. 414)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: JPEG XL could let you pack twice as many photos into your phone