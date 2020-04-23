Apple will start selling Macs that use in-house processors in 2021, based on ones in upcoming iPhones and iPad Pros, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is apparently working on three of its own chips, suggesting a transition away from traditional supplier Intel.
Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Apple will reportedly sell Macs with its own chips next year
