Apple will reportedly sell Macs with its own chips next year

The new processors will be based on iPhone designs, according to Bloomberg.

We might be Macs with Apple's own processors in 2021.

 James Martin/CNET

Apple will start selling Macs that use in-house processors in 2021, based on ones in upcoming iPhones and iPad Pros, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The company is apparently working on three of its own chips, suggesting a transition away from traditional supplier Intel.

Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.