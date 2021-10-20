Apple will reportedly require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple is reportedly revamping its COVID-19 testing policy, especially for unvaccinated employees, who will have to get tested "each time they want to enter an office," according to a report Wednesday by Bloomberg.

The new testing policy will also apply to employees who decline to reveal their vaccination status, Bloomberg reported. Vaccinated employees will also be subjected to weekly rapid tests, according to the report.

Slightly different rules will apply to Apple's retail staff. Store workers who are unvaccinated will be required to take a COVID test twice a week, while vaccinated workers will also be required to submit to weekly tests.

Apple is asking employees to reveal their vaccination status by Sunday, ahead of the new rules going into effect on Nov. 1, according to the report.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, the iPhone maker changed its return-to-office date from October to January 2022 due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant. Apple, like other tech companies such as Google and Facebook, had employees work remotely for most of the pandemic.