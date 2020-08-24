Apple will reportedly reopen US stores that closed amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple is looking to reopen some of its US stores that had shuttered over the last several weeks amid spikes in COVID-19 cases, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. The iPhone maker will open certain stores as soon as the end of this month, people familiar with the matter told the publication.

Most stores will reportedly require customer appointments for the immediate future. Apple declined to comment.

Apple closed all its retail stores across the country in March and then reopened some locations in May with increased social distancing measures. In June, the company again temporarily closed some of its retail locations amid spikes in coronavirus cases across the US.