Apple will reportedly release iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad this year

Apple is apparently planning to release an iPad keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad later this year. It's expected to come out around the same time as the updated iPad Pro, The Information reported Thursday.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
