Apple will reportedly move iPad and MacBook production out of China

Lori Grunin/CNET

Foxconn will move some iPad and MacBook assembly from China to Vietnam at Apple's request, Reuters reported Thursday. The new production lines will apparently come online in the first half of 2021, as Apple tries to alleviate the impact of the US-China trade tensions on its supply chain.

It's unclear which iPad and MacBook models will be made in Vietnam.

The Taiwanese device manufacturer plans to move more than 30% of its production lines outside China and has invested $270 million in Vietnam, Nikkei reported Wednesday.

The outgoing Trump administration has used tariffs and other international trade tools to pressure countries like China to change agreements with the US, despite criticism from some corners that doing so will hurt American businesses and result in increased prices on products. Back in August, Foxconn's chairman told investors that China's "days as the world's factory are done."

Neither Apple nor Foxconn immediately responded to requests for comment.