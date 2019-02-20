Apple is planning to let developers create a single version of their apps that'll work across iPhone, iPad and Mac, a report said.
The Cupertino, California company hopes to have this universe approach to apps in place by 2021, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
As a result, developers won't submit their apps to Apple's various App Stores, so you'll be able to download iOS apps directly from Mac computers and the stores will be combined.
It apparently revealed a section of this work, which is codenamed Marzipan at its 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference.
Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.
Apple
-
reading•Apple will reportedly combine iPhone, iPad and Mac apps by 2021
-
Feb 20•Galaxy S10 launch event livestream: How to watch, start time, what to expect and more
-
Feb 20•Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with three rear cameras and a teardrop front camera
-
Feb 19•Google is back on Apple Watch with note-taking app Keep
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple will reportedly combine iPhone, iPad and Mac apps by 2021
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.