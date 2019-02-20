Apple will reportedly combine iPhone, iPad and Mac apps by 2021

Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Apple is planning to let developers create a single version of their apps that'll work across iPhone, iPad and Mac, a report said.

The Cupertino, California company hopes to have this universe approach to apps in place by 2021, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

As a result, developers won't submit their apps to Apple's various App Stores, so you'll be able to download iOS apps directly from Mac computers and the stores will be combined.

It apparently revealed a section of this work, which is codenamed Marzipan at its 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.