Apple will release a 16-inch MacBook Pro this year, a second analyst predicts

The last major design change in Apple's MacBook Pro line came in 2016, when the company added a second Touch Bar display, a butterfly keyboard and a Space Grey color option. But 2019 will also see a major shakeup in the iconic laptop's lineup, as industry analyst Jeff Lin predicts a new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The report, obtained by Forbes, states that the laptop would feature an LG panel with 3,072x1,920 pixels and will go into mass production in September. Currently, Apple offers 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros, in addition to its 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Air. It would be the first plus-sized laptop since the 17-inch MacBook Pro was discontinued in 2012.

Lin, who represents IHS Markit, is a display-industry analyst, thus the prediction being centered around screen specifications. In 2012 he correctly predicted a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, and IHS in recent years were proven right when it said the unnamed iPhone X would feature a flat OLED screen and 2017's 10.5-inch iPad Pro would rock a 2,224x1,668-pixel display.

His latest prediction also corroborates a February prediction made by Ming-Chi Kuo, who over the years has proven to be something of an Apple Nostradamus. Kuo said Apple will release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPads and a 31-inch 6K monitor. That 31-inch 6K monitor, we found out earlier in June, is the Pro Display XDR.