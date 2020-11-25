Apple will redesign Macs, Apple Watch in 2021, analyst predicts

Apple

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the tech giant will release the next generation of MacBooks and Apple Watches in the second half of next year, 9to5Mac reported Wednesday. The products will have a redesign, according to Kuo.

There will be two new versions of the Apple Watch next year, Kuo predicted, including "innovative health management functions and improved form factor design." Meanwhile, next-gen Macs will have more of an industrial feel, the report said.

Kuo also predicts the iPad Air will be given 5G connectivity in 2021, as well as a mini-LED display.

On the other hand, Kuo said he expects the AirPods 3 launch to be delayed from early next year until April or June 2021.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.