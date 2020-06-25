Apple will re-close another 14 stores in Florida as COVID-19 cases surge

Ian Knighton/CNET

Apple is shutting down an additional 14 retail locations in Florida as the coronavirus continues to spread, the company confirms to CNET. Here's the list:

The Galleria

The Falls

Aventura

Lincoln Road

Dadeland

Brickell City Centre

Wellington Green

Boca Raton

The Gardens Mall

Millenia

Florida Mall

Altamonte

International Plaza

Brandon

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple spokesperson tells CNET. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the south, with the total number of cases in Florida sitting at 114,018 as of June 25. That's an increase of more than 5,000 cases from the day before.

Last week, Apple closed other Apple Store locations in Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina and other stores in Florida, too. Yesterday, the company closed seven Apple Stores in the Houston, Texas area. Last month, Apple closed stores across the US during the widespread protests that followed the killing of George Floyd.