Apple will launch iPhone 11 on Sept. 10 in Cupertino

Get ready for the iPhone 11 on Sept. 10.

Apple sent invitations to the media on Thursday for its next big product launch. It plans to introduce its newest devices and services at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone may be a tougher sell this year. Apple isn't expected to change the basic design of the device, making it the first time the iPhone's had the same look for three years in a row. At the same time, rivals are introducing phones with flexible screens and with 5G -- two innovations not found in Apple devices. Many people are looking toward 2020 for big iPhone changes.

This year, Apple is expected to introduce three new models, replacing the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR with the rumored iPhone 11, 11 Max/11 Pro and 11R. The devices likely will include better cameras, faster processors and iOS 13. They come at a time of malaise in the smartphone market, with people holding onto their devices longer than before.

To counteract slowing iPhone sales, Apple has been pushing into new services like a TV streaming offering called Apple TV Plus, a game subscription service called Arcade and its own credit card called Apple Card. It also has expanded into new hardware, such as its popular AirPods headphones, the Apple Watch and the HomePod smart speaker. Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 5 at its September event. It's also expected to officially launch Apple TV Plus and other services.

