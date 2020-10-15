CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple will include EarPods in iPhone 12 boxes in France

Every iPhone sold in the country will also come with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable and Lightning connector.

Apple will stop including EarPods or a power adapter in iPhone boxes in order to reduce waste, it said during Tuesday's iPhone 12 reveal event. However, that doesn't seem to the case globally -- the company will include the EarPods with iPhones in France due to the country's radiation laws, MacRumors reported Thursday.

France's radiation laws require a headset to be included in smartphone boxes to protect children under the age of 14 from electromagnetic radiation. If the phone doesn't come with the accessories, it is punishable by a fine of 75,000 euros.

It hasn't been confirmed whether Apple will include EarPods in other countries.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

