CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Walking Dead season 11 pushed to 2021 Antitrust hearing officially postponed Next stimulus bill Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date Disney delays Mulan indefinitely Halo Infinite Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase SDCC 2020

Apple will give employees paid time off to vote in November, report says

The tech giant will reportedly provide up to four hours of pay to vote on Nov. 3.

Listen
- 00:56
apple-logo-green-store-mexico

Apple is reportedly giving employees paid time off for the 2020 presidential election.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Apple has told employees it will provide them with paid time off to vote in the US presidential election on Nov. 3, according to a report. Workers who wish to vote on that Tuesday will be given up to four hours of pay, Bloomberg reported Friday citing an internal Apple memo.

It follows Twitter in June making Election Day a paid holiday for US employees.

"For retail team members and hourly workers across the company, if you're scheduled to work this Election Day, we'll be providing up to four hours of paid time off if you need it to get to the polls," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, in the reported memo. "Teams can also use this time to volunteer as an election worker at one of your local polling stations."

Read more: Black Lives Matter: Movies, TV shows and books on systemic racism

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Election Day in the US falls on a Tuesday, it can be difficult for workers to find time outside of paid jobs to visit a polling place and vote.

Election 2020