On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple reportedly planning to unveil its rumored video service and a news-subscription service in March
- Android apps tracking you for ads even after you try to clear out their trackers
- Google spending $13 billion on US data centers
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Apple will finally tell us why it spent $1B on video (The 3:59, Ep. 521)
